New Jersey American Water Promotes Utility Assistance Week

1 hours ago
In recognition of Utility Assistance Week beginning Monday, April 17, New Jersey American Water is amplifying communication efforts surrounding several assistance and deferred payment programs available to qualifying customers across the state.

April 17-21 is “Utility Assistance Week,” a statewide initiative launched in 2021 by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) and Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to support customers who are newly eligible for financial assistance or struggling to pay their bills.

“We know that our customers expect water to be there every time they need it, and they shouldn’t worry about not being able to pay their bills if they’re struggling,” said Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water. “We’re committed to supporting our customers in any way we can—including offering the necessary tools and assistance during a period of financial hardship or instability.”

New Jersey American Water’s assistance programs have helped thousands of qualifying customers save on their water and wastewater bills and efforts to promote such programs during Utility Assistance Week ensure customers receive the support they need. Over the last two years, New Jersey American Water has provided more than $210,000 in water and wastewater assistance.

Available customer assistance programs include:

  • Help to Others (H2O) Program, assisting qualifying low-income customers through a service charge discount or grant of up to $500 to help pay bills.
  • Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a federally funded program providing emergency assistance on overdue water and wastewater bills while funds last.
  • Payment Arrangements & Installment Plans, providing options for predictable monthly payments through New Jersey American Water’s customer service center.
  • New Jersey 2-1-1, providing live assistance on a range of energy and heating bill assistance programs and government programs.

New Jersey American Water promotes customer assistance programs throughout the year but also recently launched an even more robust customer education campaign to reach residents seeking ways to save on their water and wastewater bills. The newly launched social media and search ads are designed to amplify program information throughout the next several months.

For more information regarding assistance programs, including eligibility guidelines, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amwater.com%2Fnjaw%2FCustomer-Service-Billing%2FCustomer-Assistance-Programs%2F.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

