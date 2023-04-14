Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates $1M to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, April 14, 2023

This is the third consecutive year the two organizations have partnered

KATY, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced the donation of $1 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The donation is a result of a collaboration between the two organizations to create uniquely designed holiday-inspired t-shirts. Of each shirt sold, a portion of the proceeds were donated back to St. Jude. The proceeds from the 2022 holiday program doubled from the previous year.

AcademySportsOutdoors_FirstStore_Logo.jpg

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud of the positive impact St. Jude has on the world and is proud to support their mission with this fun initiative," said Eli Getson, Academy Senior Vice President and General Merchandising Manager. "Giving back has always been important to us, and we are thrilled to see this program grow and help make a difference in the lives of St. Jude families."

Since 2020, Academy has donated more than $1.65 million in support of St. Jude's mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

"The partnership between Academy Sports + Outdoors and St. Jude shows how much we can achieve when we work together," saidRichard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Collaborations like this draw on the best in us – our creativity, our instinct to help others and our shared commitment to a larger mission. Thanks to this generosity, St. Jude can help give children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment."

The men's, women's, and youth t-shirts were available during the holiday season exclusively at Academy's 268 stores and online at academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA69757&sd=2023-04-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-donates-1m-to-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-301797274.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA69757&Transmission_Id=202304140807PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA69757&DateId=20230414
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.