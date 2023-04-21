Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] has released its 2022 sustainability reports including the 2022 Sustainability Report, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and a Sustainability Report Highlights document that summarizes key disclosures from our larger reports.

The reports cover our company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and how we integrate ESG priorities across our operations.

“On behalf of my Arch colleagues, I’m proud to share this important update on our sustainability journey,” said Marcy Rathman, EVP and Chief ESG Officer. “We understand the importance of sharing our ESG progress transparently, ensuring all of our stakeholders understand the ways our business intersects with, and is shaped by, the evolving ESG landscape. We’ll continue to evaluate our ESG strategy and priorities based on emerging trends and stakeholder feedback.”

Visit archgroup.com%2Fesg to find all of Arch’s 2022 sustainability reports.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $15.6 billion in capital at Dec. 31, 2022. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

