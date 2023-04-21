VanEck is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees of VanEck Trust approved a 2-for-1 forward stock split for the VanEck+Semiconductor+ETF+%28NASDAQ%3A+SMH%29 (“the Fund”).

The effective date of the split will be at market open on May 4, 2023. The Fund will retain the same CUSIP and continue to trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc. under the same ticker symbol as set forth below.

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Split Ratio VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH 92189F676 2:1

All investors owning shares of the Fund as of the close of trading on May 3, 2023 will have their shares included in the stock split. Shares are expected to start trading at the new split-adjusted price beginning May 4. Importantly, forward share splits have no impact on the market value of an investor's holdings of the ETF nor do they trigger any tax consequences. There will be no impact on the overall value of the ETF. The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), the registered owner of all Fund shares, has been notified of the split and has been instructed to adjust each shareholder’s investment accordingly.

VanEck periodically assesses its ETF lineup to determine when and where share splits would most benefit investors. A number of factors are considered, including ETF market price, bid-ask spread and trading volume.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of March 31, 2022, VanEck managed approximately $76.4 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to investing in the semiconductor industry, equity securities, special risk considerations of investing in Asian, European and Taiwanese issuers, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, depositary receipts, medium-capitalization companies, issuer-specific changes, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and industry concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus+and+summary+prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com%2Fetfs. Please read the prospectus+and+summary+prospectus carefully before investing.

