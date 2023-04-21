Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 6, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s February 2023 initial public offering (“IPO”).

In February 2023, Hesai conducted its IPO, selling approximately 10 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $19.00 per ADS.

The next month, on March 16, 2023, Hesai issued a press release announcing its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that in the final quarter before its IPO, the Company experienced a decrease in its gross margin due to “the increased shipments of lower-margin ADAS LiDAR products during the early ramp-up stage with lower in-house plant capacity utilization rate.”

On this news, Hesai’s share price fell $1.55, or 10.2%, to close at $13.69 per share on March 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

