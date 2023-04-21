DETROIT, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. ( AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today its Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will be a panelist at the National Action Network 2023 Convention today, Friday, April 14, 2023, representing the NAFEO-Amesite Alliance. Dr. Lezli Baskerville, CEO of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), will also be in attendance.



Dr. Sastry joins fellow panelists David C. Banks, Chancellor, New York City Department of Education; Dr. Kevin James, President, Morris Brown College; Dr. Christine Johnson-McPhail, President, Saint Augustine’s University; Lodriguez Murray, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, and Government Affairs, United Negro College Fund; Dr. Dietra Y. Trent, Executive Director, White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity; and Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, President, Talladega College.

The group’s session, “Our Minds Matter: Empowering Black Students for Academic Success,” will be held at the Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, Empire East – 2nd Floor from 1-2:30pm ET. Those wishing to connect with Dr. Sastry and Dr. Baskerville in person about the Alliance are encouraged to email [email protected] to secure a meeting time.

Other speakers at the conference include Vice President Kamala Harris, one of nine senior Biden-Harris administration officials set to take part in the 2023 annual convention.

NAFEO CEO, Dr. Lezli Baskerville said, “We are pleased to be able to talk with other leaders in our space about the need for critical infrastructure for HBCUs, particularly in the area of digital learning. Artificial intelligence has transformed work, and it is essential that we leverage this technology to prepare our community members for economic success.”

Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “We look forward to the opportunity to meet with colleagues who are committed to improving HBCU infrastructure and to discuss the huge opportunities ahead to create programs that have real impact for their learners.”

NAFEO and Amesite recently announced that they have expanded their alliance to include 12 universities. Amesite also recently launched their V6 platform, enabling any customer to leverage GPT-4 powered functionality for learning and training. Amesite is providing the public with an opportunity to experience a free ChatGPT course on the Amesite platform; registration is available here.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

About NAFEO

The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) is the nation’s only national membership association of all of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Founded in 1969, by the presidents and chancellors of HBCUs and other equal educational opportunity institutions, NAFEO is a one-of-a-kind membership association representing the presidents and chancellors of the public, private, independent, and land-grant, two-year, four-year, graduate and professional, HBCUs and PBIs. NAFEO is a voluntary, independent 501 (c ) (3) association. For more information, visit www.nafeonation.org.

