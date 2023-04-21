AudienceXpress, a Comcast Advertising company, today announced the launch of a new industry solution that combines innovative targeting and measurement capabilities to drive efficient and effective cross-platform television advertising campaigns for marketers.

This new campaign analytics solution allows marketers to create fully customizable audience segments based on each campaign’s objectives. It utilizes the following key features to inform every stage of data-enabled linear, streaming and/or cross-platform TV campaign media planning, thereby driving efficiency and effectiveness:

Planning : This new solution allows marketers to create more precise audience segments. Advertisers can target audiences based on specific viewing habits across screens (spanning genres, programs and/or movies) or by brand ad exposure (i.e., the target audiences’ engagement to previous brand or competitor ads). Additionally, advertisers can prioritize networks and dayparts based on overall reach and audience segment concentration.

Mid-Campaign Optimization : AudienceXpress planners gain instant insights, allowing swift campaign optimization to ensure optimal frequency and strong delivery against key performance indicators.

Post-Campaign Measurement: This new solution also provides in-depth insights on the entire campaign's actual reach, impressions, frequency and performance against full-funnel business goals.

This new offering draws its data-driven insights from Comcast’s aggregated viewership and ad exposure data spanning ~15 million U.S. households.* Additionally, a “bring your own data” option allows marketers to ingest their own first-party data or licensed third-party data alongside the available Comcast insights.

“In developing this new solution, we listened to what advertisers are telling us and the result is an offering that addresses their needs. Heading into the 2023 upfronts, brands are looking for scale, high-quality premium inventory and real-time, data-driven insights so that they can improve the user experience and accurately deliver on business goals. We aimed to solve for all of these needs with this new solution and look forward to what it can do for the industry,” said AudienceXpress Chief Revenue Officer Katy Loria.

The introduction of this new solution is timely for a few reasons. Per an Advertiser Perceptions survey conducted jointly with FreeWheel (another Comcast Advertising-owned brand), the majority of marketers and agencies polled saw “increasing brand awareness” as a top benefit of TV advertising. One of the primary barriers to them spending more on this medium, however, was “high costs” (50%). More than half of respondents (56%) noted that better measurement, attribution and/or optimization capabilities were among the biggest drivers when considering an increase in TV ad spend. (This new solution aims to address that last pain point through a combination of education, awareness and capabilities that better link and prove cross-platform TV’s value.)

*Comcast’s aggregated viewership and ad exposure data spans ~15 million U.S. households, scaled to the full national footprint of all 210 designated market areas (DMAs). Additionally, the data source also includes Experian’s 100+ audience segments (spanning demographics, behavioral, purchase interests, etc.)

