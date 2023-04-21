Shareholder rights law firm Johnson+Fistel%2C+LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Catalent securities between August 30, 2021 and October 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 25, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The Catalent class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”); (ii) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (iii) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more products to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; and (iv) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad Catalent’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with excess inventory.

Then on April 14, 2023, after the class action complaint was filed, the Company warned that low production at three of its facilities and higher costs would impact its fiscal 2023 results and said its CFO Thomas Castellano has stepped down, sending its shares down 20% in pre-market trading.

