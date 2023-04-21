DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 5:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What: DoubleVerify First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987 International: +1 (215) 268-9878 Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.doubleverify.com%2F

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

