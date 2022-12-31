NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON APRIL 28TH

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 14, 2023

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three months ended March 31, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, April 28, 2023. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

New_York_Community_Bancorp_Logo.jpg

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on May 26, 2023.

Conference Call Details:




Conference ID for Live

and Replay:

20459132




Dial-in for Live Call:


Domestic:

(888) 259-6580


International:

(416) 764-8624




Dial-in for Replay:


Availability:

April 28 (10:30 a.m.) – May 2 (11:59 p.m.)


Access Code:

459132 #




Domestic:

(877) 674-7070


International:

(416) 764-8692

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York with regional headquarters in Troy, Michigan. At December 31, 2022, the Company had $90.1 billion of assets, $69.0 billion of loans, deposits of $58.7 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.8 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 395 branches across nine states, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company is the second-largest multi-family portfolio lender in the country and the leading multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Flagstar Mortgage is the 8th largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending December 31, 2022, while we are the industry's 6th largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.4 million accounts with $346 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the 2nd largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

On March 20, 2023, the Company announced that Flagstar Bank, N.A. acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of the former Signature Bank from the FDIC. The purchase included approximately $38 billion of assets, including $25 billion in cash and $13 billion in mostly commercial loans. In addition, it assumed approximately $34 billion of deposits, its wealth management and broker-dealer business, and all of their 40 locations. The transaction includes all of legacy Signature Bank's core deposit relationships, including both the New York and West Coast Private Banking teams.

Investor and Media Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino


(516) 683-4286

favicon.png?sn=NY69741&sd=2023-04-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-earnings-and-host-conference-call-on-april-28th-301797141.html

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY69741&Transmission_Id=202304140915PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY69741&DateId=20230414
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.