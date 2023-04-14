SpartanNash Earth Day Celebration is a Breath of Fresh Air

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 14, 2023

SpartanNash partners with Ecodrive to plant 20,000 trees to mitigate global warming and support healthy ecosystems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced it has teamed up with sustainability solutions organization Ecodrive to plant 20,000 mangrove trees in recognition of SpartanNash Associates and customers for Earth Day.

SpartanNash_Earth_Day.jpg

Mangroves will be planted in Kenya and are vital in the fight against climate change by capturing and storing up to millions of pounds of carbon dioxide in their lifetime. These trees also create a habitat for hundreds of organisms and protect shorelines from erosion and storm surges, keeping ecosystems and the people who live there safe. For every 100 trees planted, one full workday is created for a villager in need.

"Our Associates and Independent Retailers work tirelessly every day to deliver the ingredients for a better life in their communities," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "We're proud to recognize their hard work this Earth Day by investing in our collective future and supporting clean air and healthy ecosystems."

Ecodrive uses sophisticated on-the-ground monitoring, data verification and storage through the application of blockchain technology to improve transparency and trust in the tree-planting process. This process ensures trees will not be double-counted or misattributed and allows them to track overall survivability, measuring real climate impact over time.

"To reach global carbon reduction goals and protect our environment, we need companies to step up and take action," said Ecodrive Co-Founder Blake Rushman. "By planting tens of thousands of trees, SpartanNash is making a substantial step toward our global climate goals, all while supporting communities in Kenya."

As part of the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, SpartanNash is committed to improving sustainability through various practices and partnerships. In recent years, the Company has decreased its overall carbon footprint through initiatives including fleet mileage reduction, recycling stretch film into high-quality decking, upgrading facility lighting to LED bulbs, and partnering with discount food app Flashfood, to reduce food waste.

For more information about ESG at SpartanNash, visit https://www.spartannash.com/corp-responsibility/.

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
Senior Vice President, Communications
[email protected]

SpartanNash_EarthDay_Infographic.jpg

SpartanNash__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE70500&sd=2023-04-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartannash-earth-day-celebration-is-a-breath-of-fresh-air-301797664.html

SOURCE SpartanNash

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE70500&Transmission_Id=202304140917PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE70500&DateId=20230414
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.