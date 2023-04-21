Arhaus Is Catching Up to RH

After last month’s soft guidance, furniture retailer Arhaus ( ARHS, Financial) has seen its stock price almost cut in half, which presents an excellent value opportunity in my opinion, despite worries over consumer debt and spending and the fear of impending recession.



With $1.5 trillion in commercial real estate debt coming due before the end of 2025 according to Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial), I think retail tenants are in a good position to negotiate better rates.

About Arhaus

Arhaus may be new to the public markets, but the Boston Heights, Ohio-based company was founded in 1986 by John Reed and has grown to operate over 70 retail stores across the United States. Arhaus specializes in high-quality furniture, home decor and accessories, all designed to create a warm, inviting and sustainable living space. The idea was that “furniture and décor should be sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last.”

The name "Arhaus" is derived from a combination of the Danish words for city and house, reflecting the company's focus on creating unique and comfortable living spaces - plus the English play on words with sounding like “our house." The company went public in late 2021, and its stock is down 35% since then, which is not unusual for a mid-bull-market public listing.

Brand comps

Arhaus has a very comparable customer to RH ( RH, Financial), but in my personal experience, Arhaus seems to have more unique pieces. That said, affluent shoppers for home furnishings could easily have pieces from each of these stores.

Admittedly, Arhaus does not have the brand value RH does, but I believe it's catching up fast. Founded just a few yers after RH, Arhaus has been recognized for its design excellence, including winning multiple awards from the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). The company has also received numerous accolades for its commitment to sustainability, including being named one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" by Ethisphere Institute for six consecutive years.

RH is a favorite among guru investors. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) owns more than 2.3 million shares. Both Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s Lone Pine Capital owns more than 1.7 million shares. These three firms collectively control 27% of the shares outstanding.

The good thing about the furniture business is that inventory can sit for longer because styles change so infrequently. Arhaus collaborates with global artisans in crafting stunning, heirloom-quality items that can be cherished and utilized for generations. The artisan partners prioritize the use of sustainable, reclaimed and recycled materials whenever possible. Arhaus utilizes these talented artisans whose time-honored techniques create beautifully unique, handcrafted works of art. From rug weavers in India to upholstery workshops in North Carolina, to families of master woodworkers in Italy and Mexico, these partnerships can span continents and generations. In other words, Arhaus does not rely on single source producers for its customers orders.

Financial comparison

From 2019 to 2022, Arhaus has more than doubled sales from $494 million to over $1.2 billion with net income going from $14 million to $136.6 million in the last 12 months. At RH, sales grew from $2.5 billion to $3.6 billion and net income also bounded upward from $135 million to $528 million. RH is by far the larger business still; however, since 2012 it has struggled to produce consistent growth in retained earnings and has taken on more than $2.4 billion in long-term debt ($3.75 billion total debt) to build its brand, an amount that may come back to bite the company later on.

Arhaus, on the other hand, has less than $400 million in total debt and a cash position approaching $150 million. Take out capital leases and the company has a positive net current asset position.

More importantly, Arhaus is on par with RH in profitability metrics with close to 50% gross margins, an 11% net profit margin and a nearly 15% return on assets. The company has a forward price-earnings ratio of about 10 based on its estimates, and it is trading at a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

While Arhaus doesn’t have the galleries like RH to showcase its luxury goods, it also doesn’t carry with it the financial burden and can focus on what matters - its customers.

Latest quarter

Arhaus reported solid financial numbers on March 1, with significant growth in net revenue and net income for both the latest quarter and the fiscal year. Net revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the prior year, driven by better distribution and supply chain infrastructure. For the year, revenue was up 54% to $1.2 billion thanks to higher demand across both digital commerce and showroom sales with faster delivery of backlog orders. These factors pushed net income up 270% year over year.

A big reason the stock is a bargain right now is thanks to the soft guidance for the upcoming year. The retailer expects 2023 revenue of $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion versus the $1.37 billion analysts wanted, and comparable sales growth of -4% to +1% with full-year adjusted Ebitda of $180 million to $195 million versus $205 million consensus. Again, taking a step back and looking at these numbers, they're an amazing value at the current price tag.