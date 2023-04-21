New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Productronica China 2023 officially kicked off from April 13 to 15. For the booming EV industry, it launched a new exhibiting category - EV and Auto Tech, showcasing the latest EV technologies and service solutions. NaaS ( NAAS), a leading new energy service provider in China, presented several innovative products and one-stop charging service solutions.

An exquisite charging robot standing at the booth attracted many visitors to stop by. A compact charging robot standing at the booth attracted many visitors to stop by. It is a charging robot independently developed by NaaS for future unmanned driving scenarios, according to a staff of NaaS. This charging robot brings together various technologies such as deep learning, V2X and SLAM. Only with one tap on the mobile phone, the car owner can place an order for functions like active vehicle locating, precise self-parking, automatic docking, charging and undocking via mechanical arms, automatic return and recharging to be offered by the charging robot.

The charging robot can also connect with the underlying APIs of major OEMs, thus automatically opening the charging cover, accurately detecting the position of the charging port and automatically plugging the charger in and out through the auto-charging system of mechanical arm. In this way, it provides varied EVs with smart and unmanned charging service. So far, NaaS has reached partnership with most local automobile OEMs in China, which is a great support to the seamless connection between charging robots and EVs.NewLink NaaS, after years of development, has reached partnership with 80% vehicle OEMs in China. Moreover, the company will provide autonomous electric vehicles with smart charging services in a seamless way through combining the capability of automatic charging robot, providing users with new charging experience.

Powered by the rich experience accumulated in charging pile construction and service, NaaS has developed a complete set of mature industry-level solutions in the field of EV charging service. Targeting at pain points such as insufficient coverage of high-quality charging network, poor charging experience of users and lack of unified standards for charging pile construction and operation, NaaS provides the industry with one-stop solutions including site selection consultation, hardware and software procurement, EPC turn-key, site management, maintenance, and self-service retail cabinets, as well as user-side energy storage, photovoltaic and virtual power plants. NaaS is committed to empowering the high-quality development of the EV charging industry through digital technology, standardized services and expertise.

For charging piles, NaaS has developed a product portfolio covering all categories and scenarios, and can provide a wide range of charging piles from AC slow charging, fast charging to high-power fast charging. This time, NaaS exhibited a variety of charging piles, including 160kW DC dual-gun charging pile, 480kW split DC charging stack, and 7kW and 11kW AC charging pile.

Among them, the 480kW split DC charging stack, as a core product of high-power fast charging, can effectively enhance charging efficiency and alleviate the "charging anxiety" of EV drivers to some extent. The export-grade commercial 7kW and household 11kW AC charging piles, designed and manufactured in accordance with the European CE standards, have received certification issued by TUV Rheinland. These charging pile products are smart and environment-friendly with low electrical loss, low noise and high protection level, which can meet the charging demands in various scenarios including public charging stations, special transportation vehicle stations and household usage.

With the overseas EV market grows up constantly, charging piles are in great demand. Abundant foreign visitors were attracted to the booth of NaaS for talking over and consulting about its charging equipment.

With fine operation introduced to EV charging services, industry participants pay more attention to improving the utilization of charging piles and increasing the profitability of stations. At the exhibition, NaaS also set up an "experience zone" to create an immersive non-electric service scenario. A canteen, massage chairs, smart containers and other facilities are available on the site to effectively meet the diversified needs of car owners while waiting for charging. In addition, it expands the profit space for charging stations, and allows the audience to intuitively understand the operation and service system of Naas in terms of infrastructure of charging piles.

The data showed that NaaS, by the end of 2022, had connected 515,000 chargers, with an annual charging up to 2,753 GWh, accounting for 20% of the national public charging volume. At present, NaaS has been working closely with charging operators including TELD, Star Charge, State Grid and China Southern Power Grid, as well as vehicle OEMs such as BMW, XPeng, Nio and Li Auto to provide them with new energy digital solutions. The Company also has more than 100 intellectual property rights in charging service, mobile charging equipment and integrated solution of PV power generation, energy storage and charging at home and abroad.

Productronica China 2023 is an important exhibition and exchange platform for the electronics manufacturing industry. It attracted nearly 800 innovation-based companies in the electronics manufacturing industry to attend the exhibition. Exhibitors, for NEVs featuring greenization and electrification, presented innovative solutions in such technical fields as vehicle assembly system integration, new energy engineering, charging, battery swapping and supporting facilities, and new energy vehicle testing.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS provides one-stop services to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, companies with their own delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the whole value chain across the EV sector. As of December 31, 2022, NaaS had connected over 515,000 chargers. In 2022, charging volume transacted through Company’s network reached 2,753.7 GWh and gross transaction value reached RMB2,701.2 million. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on NASDAQ under the stock code NAAS.

Attachment