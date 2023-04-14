PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm, (NASDAQ: CIDM), the premier independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast audiences, announced today that the Company has acquired the groundbreaking anime series "NADIA: The Secret of Blue Water" from animation producer and distributor GKIDS for its popular streaming service RetroCrush. The newly remastered version will stream exclusively on the channel beginning this June and is expected to bolster the service's already robust anime catalog.

Released in the early 1990s, the 39-episode series quickly gained a following for its unique characters and striking animation. "Nadia" pushed the boundaries of genre storytelling and helped elevate the careers of up-and-coming artists, including anime legend Hideaki Anno ("NEON GENESIS EVANGELION").

In the vein of Jules Verne's classic "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," the series is set in the late 19th century, as technological discoveries begin reshaping how people live. As crowds flock to Paris to witness mechanical marvels like the Eiffel Tower, a young inventor meets a mysterious woman who possesses a priceless treasure. But unbeknownst to either, a sinister force seeks to acquire the crystal at any cost. The young pair must brave dangerous waters, above the sea and below, if they have any hope of saving the world.

"'NADIA: The Secret of Blue Water' was a series ahead of its time," said David Chu, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Cinedigm Networks. "The animation and story are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago. This series is an incredible acquisition for RetroCrush, and we can't wait for the anime community to laugh, cry and fall in love with this series all over again."

"GKIDS is delighted to continue to expand access to this beloved and seminal program from Hideaki ANNO," said Alison Kozberg, GKIDS Director of Home Entertainment. "We are thrilled to bring this iconic series to RetroCrush especially, where we are sure it will continue to resonate with a new generation of fans."

The deal was negotiated by Mary Gibson, Acquisitions Director, on behalf of Cinedigm and Alison Kozberg, GKIDS Director of Home Entertainment on behalf of the series.

RetroCrush is the home to the Company's best-in-breed anime channel. RetroCrush allows viewers to experience the golden age of anime with fan favorites and deep cuts across the classic anime TV and movie spectrum, including more than 100 series and 40 feature films from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Some of the leading films & series viewers will find on RetroCrush range from "Yu-Gi-Oh!", "Great Teacher Onizuka" and "Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie", to cyberpunk anime "Megazone 23" and "Cyber City Oedo 808".

