BlackRock Inc. ( BLK, Financial), the largest asset manager in the world, reported reasonable earnings for the first quarter of 2023 despite a slowdown in revenue. Boosted by earnings that came in ahead of analyst estimates, BlackRock's stock surged higher in pre-market trading on April 14. The recent challenges faced by the financial services sector resulting from the failure of a few major banks led investors to approach BlackRock’s earnings with caution, but the company, as it often does, delivered exceptional results.



BLK Data by GuruFocus

The stock is still valued at a premium over its closest rivals, but this is understandable given that BlackRock’s profitability and scale are far superior to its main competitors. Building on the strength of its core product portfolio, I believe it's only a matter of time before BlackRock's share price passes the $1,000 mark. Unless it loses its market dominance (which is highly unlikely), it should just be a matter of waiting for the next big bull market.

Earnings recap

For the first quarter of 20223, BlackRock reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.93, a 17% year-over-year decline. Revenue declined 10% to $4.2 billion driven by the challenges faced by global capital markets and a notable decline in performance fees. The company had to deal with unfavorable foreign exchange movements for most of the quarter as well, which weighed on revenue further.

The bright spot for BlackRock came in the form of positive fund flows. The company reported $110 billion of quarterly net inflows and $103 billion of long-term net inflows representing 5% organic asset growth. The diversified product portfolio of BlackRock came to the rescue in the quarter as investors pumped money into liquid assets and bond ETFs. Asset managers with a primary focus on equity markets are highly unlikely to have enjoyed positive fund flows in the first quarter – which is yet to be seen - and BlackRock’s performance from this front highlights how the company has set itself apart by offering high-quality investment products covering the entire investment spectrum.

Commenting on the stellar performance of BlackRock’s ETFs, CEO Larry Fink wrote:

"BlackRock led the industry with $34 billion of bond ETF net inflows and accounted for over 60% of total fixed-income ETF trading volume during the quarter. BlackRock ETFs once again proved their value as critically important tools for active management and in providing liquidity and transparency to clients."

BlackRock ended the first quarter with assets under management of $9.09 trillion, comfortably retaining its spot as the clear leader of the global asset management industry. The company seems to have benefited from the deteriorating investor trust in regional U.S. banks amid the failure of a few high-profile banks last month. Some Americans who had previously parked cash in savings products offered by regional banks are slowly beginning to take their funds away from these banks to invest in bond products and other cash management products offered by BlackRock. With an investment grade credit rating from top credit rating agencies, and the potential for long-term returns that beat inflation (versus savings which are almost guaranteed to underperform inflation), more people are seeing investments with BlackRock as a safer option compared to savings.

The return of the bull

The asset management industry is fragmented, but leading companies in this space can use scale to build competitive advantages around their products. This is exactly what BlackRock has done in the past decade. The company has turned macroeconomic challenges into tailwinds with an impressive business strategy focused on long-term growth. For instance, the asset management industry was tipped to see an erosion of fees with the rise of passive investment products such as index funds. However, BlackRock has been able to turn this into an opportunity to grow with its iShares ETF offerings that cover a plethora of investing styles, markets and asset classes. After attracting clients through its passive investment product suite, BlackRock has successfully funneled many of them into actively managed products with higher fees. This has been the secret to BlacRock’s success in the last decade, which was only possible because of the trust the company has gained from its clients.

These advantages put the company in a prime spot to take advantage of the next bull market. Moving forward, BlackRock’s earnings growth should be supported by the strength of its ETF product portfolio, the company’s ability to upsell actively managed products and innovative products backed by technological developments such as robo-advisory services.

For 2022, BlackRock reported adjusted earnings per share of $35.36, and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report EPS of $34.65 this year, marginally below last year. In the last five years, BlackRock has traded at an average price-earnings ratio of 19.07, which suggests the company is fairly valued as of this writing at a forward price-earnings ratio of 19.6.

By 2026, analysts expect BlackRock’s EPS to surpass $51. If the company continues to trade at a price-earnings ratio of around 20, its stock price could easily surpass $1,000 by 2026 assuming these earnings estimates are met. I believe macroeconomic conditions are likely to turn favorable for a bull market in the next couple of years amid the expected decline in inflation and interest rates.

Takeaway

BlackRock is not cheaply valued; at the moment, I'd argue it is fairly valued based on recent earnings and historical valuation levels. However, a great business such as BlackRock is highly likely to survive recessionary conditions to thrive in the next bull market. BlackRock is what I would call a wonderful company at a fair price with a long runway for growth.