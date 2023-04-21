BlackRock: Ready for the Next Bull Market

The asset manager remains undervalued despite attracting premium valuation multiples

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Summary
  • BlackRock reported reasonable earnings for the 1st quarter of 2023, despite a slowdown in revenue due to global capital market challenges.
  • The company saw $103 billion of long-term net inflows, representing 5% organic asset growth.
  • BlackRock's earnings are likely to grow steadily from here according to my estimates.
  • Based on historical valuation multiples, it should only be a matter of time until BlackRock stock hits $1,000, perhaps in the next bull market.
Article's Main Image

BlackRock Inc. (

BLK, Financial), the largest asset manager in the world, reported reasonable earnings for the first quarter of 2023 despite a slowdown in revenue. Boosted by earnings that came in ahead of analyst estimates, BlackRock's stock surged higher in pre-market trading on April 14. The recent challenges faced by the financial services sector resulting from the failure of a few major banks led investors to approach BlackRock’s earnings with caution, but the company, as it often does, delivered exceptional results.

1646698616154263552.png
BLK Data by GuruFocus

The stock is still valued at a premium over its closest rivals, but this is understandable given that BlackRock’s profitability and scale are far superior to its main competitors. Building on the strength of its core product portfolio, I believe it's only a matter of time before BlackRock's share price passes the $1,000 mark. Unless it loses its market dominance (which is highly unlikely), it should just be a matter of waiting for the next big bull market.

Earnings recap

For the first quarter of 20223, BlackRock reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.93, a 17% year-over-year decline. Revenue declined 10% to $4.2 billion driven by the challenges faced by global capital markets and a notable decline in performance fees. The company had to deal with unfavorable foreign exchange movements for most of the quarter as well, which weighed on revenue further.

The bright spot for BlackRock came in the form of positive fund flows. The company reported $110 billion of quarterly net inflows and $103 billion of long-term net inflows representing 5% organic asset growth. The diversified product portfolio of BlackRock came to the rescue in the quarter as investors pumped money into liquid assets and bond ETFs. Asset managers with a primary focus on equity markets are highly unlikely to have enjoyed positive fund flows in the first quarter – which is yet to be seen - and BlackRock’s performance from this front highlights how the company has set itself apart by offering high-quality investment products covering the entire investment spectrum.

Commenting on the stellar performance of BlackRock’s ETFs, CEO Larry Fink wrote:

"BlackRock led the industry with $34 billion of bond ETF net inflows and accounted for over 60% of total fixed-income ETF trading volume during the quarter. BlackRock ETFs once again proved their value as critically important tools for active management and in providing liquidity and transparency to clients."

BlackRock ended the first quarter with assets under management of $9.09 trillion, comfortably retaining its spot as the clear leader of the global asset management industry. The company seems to have benefited from the deteriorating investor trust in regional U.S. banks amid the failure of a few high-profile banks last month. Some Americans who had previously parked cash in savings products offered by regional banks are slowly beginning to take their funds away from these banks to invest in bond products and other cash management products offered by BlackRock. With an investment grade credit rating from top credit rating agencies, and the potential for long-term returns that beat inflation (versus savings which are almost guaranteed to underperform inflation), more people are seeing investments with BlackRock as a safer option compared to savings.

The return of the bull

The asset management industry is fragmented, but leading companies in this space can use scale to build competitive advantages around their products. This is exactly what BlackRock has done in the past decade. The company has turned macroeconomic challenges into tailwinds with an impressive business strategy focused on long-term growth. For instance, the asset management industry was tipped to see an erosion of fees with the rise of passive investment products such as index funds. However, BlackRock has been able to turn this into an opportunity to grow with its iShares ETF offerings that cover a plethora of investing styles, markets and asset classes. After attracting clients through its passive investment product suite, BlackRock has successfully funneled many of them into actively managed products with higher fees. This has been the secret to BlacRock’s success in the last decade, which was only possible because of the trust the company has gained from its clients.

These advantages put the company in a prime spot to take advantage of the next bull market. Moving forward, BlackRock’s earnings growth should be supported by the strength of its ETF product portfolio, the company’s ability to upsell actively managed products and innovative products backed by technological developments such as robo-advisory services.

For 2022, BlackRock reported adjusted earnings per share of $35.36, and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report EPS of $34.65 this year, marginally below last year. In the last five years, BlackRock has traded at an average price-earnings ratio of 19.07, which suggests the company is fairly valued as of this writing at a forward price-earnings ratio of 19.6.

By 2026, analysts expect BlackRock’s EPS to surpass $51. If the company continues to trade at a price-earnings ratio of around 20, its stock price could easily surpass $1,000 by 2026 assuming these earnings estimates are met. I believe macroeconomic conditions are likely to turn favorable for a bull market in the next couple of years amid the expected decline in inflation and interest rates.

Takeaway

BlackRock is not cheaply valued; at the moment, I'd argue it is fairly valued based on recent earnings and historical valuation levels. However, a great business such as BlackRock is highly likely to survive recessionary conditions to thrive in the next bull market. BlackRock is what I would call a wonderful company at a fair price with a long runway for growth.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.