Dayton REALTORS(R) Honors KeyBank's Kenya K. Taylor with 2023 Marie Kindrick Fair Housing Award

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Dayton REALTORS® has honored Kenya K. Taylor, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in Central and Southwest Ohio, with its 2023 Marie Kindrick Fair Housing Award for Community Professional. In her role, Taylor ensures that KeyBank remains true to its purpose of helping the communities it serves thrive. This involves doing business fairly and responsibly, making meaningful investments in the places where we live and work and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, including fair housing principles.

Marie Kindrick, for whom the award is named, was a remarkable woman who, for nearly sixty years, was committed to working for the rights of those who are under-represented. Each year Dayton REALTORS®, in partnership with the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center, pays tribute to Kindrick and honors her vision to work for fairness and equality for everyone by awarding a Community Professional, a Community Volunteer, and a REALTOR® who have "exhibited an outstanding commitment to fair housing principles."

Taylor is an advocate for community involvement and investment. For more than eight years, she has served as a board member of the Greater Dayton Realtors Association (GDRA). A division of the National Association of Real Estate, the GDRA focuses on democracy in housing, serving the underserved and increasing black homeownership. Taylor regularly partners with local housing agencies including the HomeOwnership Center of Greater Dayton, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, Miami Valley Fair Housing and others to increase financial literacy and homeownership. She also participates in homebuying seminars, financial literacy classes, and volunteers with many agencies in Dayton at community events.

Since 2017, KeyBank has followed through on community commitments it made with investments totaling more than $187 million in Dayton. This includes more than $38 million in home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities.

b01e0d55-c96a-4f52-ac97-e1fb6d9d48d0.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749254/Dayton-REALTORSR-Honors-KeyBanks-Kenya-K-Taylor-with-2023-Marie-Kindrick-Fair-Housing-Award

img.ashx?id=749254

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.