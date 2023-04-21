Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their first quarter 2023 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2.

At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions during the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Ford Earnings Call – Tuesday, May 2, at 5 p.m. ET



Toll-Free: 1-844-763-8274

International: 1-412-717-9224

Registration beforehand is strongly recommended to expedite access to the call

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 9



Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

International: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Conference ID: 1608098

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

