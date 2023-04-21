Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $25,000 to the Heart of Arkansas United Way in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts in Little Rock

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced a $25,000 donation to the Heart of Arkansas United Way in support of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery efforts in Little Rock following recent tornadoes and severe storms.

Comcast and its contractors traveled from across the southeast to aid recovery efforts immediately after the tornado devastated Little Rock and its surrounding communities. The team worked tirelessly, restoring service once network repairs were made and power was restored.

In addition, Comcast deployed several generators to bring impacted customers back online, and its network of Xfinity WiFi hotspots is available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

The company also recently announced the arrival of its Xfinity WiFi van in Little Rock. The van provides free Internet connectivity to residents without service. It is available each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 10907 North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

“The Heart of Arkansas United Way continues to make a powerful impact in communities affected by natural disasters,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “It is a privilege to support their mission and assist impacted residents during this very challenging time.”

These efforts are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230414005306r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005306/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.