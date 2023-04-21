BOSTON, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (: SPR) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Spirit AeroSystems Holdings investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/spr.



What is this all about?

After the market closed on April 13, 2023, Boeing announced that production and delivery of a “significant number” of its 737 Max planes could be delayed after being notified of a parts compliance issue by its supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.

Boeing stated, “A supplier has notified us that a nonstandard manufacturing process was used during the installation of two fittings in the aft fuselage section of certain [737 MAX] airplanes, creating the potential for a nonconformance to required specifications,” and that “This is not an immediate safety of flight issue and the in-service fleet can continue operating safely. However, the issue will likely affect a significant number of undelivered 737 MAX airplanes, both in production and in storage.”

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings dropped sharply in premarket trading and were down more than 20% in intraday trading on April 14, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Spirit AeroSystems Holdings stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected] , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms may issue press releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

