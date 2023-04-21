The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hesai Group (“Hesai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s February 2023 initial public offering (“IPO”). Hesai investors have until June 6, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In February 2023, Hesai conducted its IPO, selling approximately 10 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $19.00 per ADS.

The next month, on March 16, 2023, Hesai issued a press release announcing its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that in the final quarter before its IPO, the Company experienced a decrease in its gross margin due to “the increased shipments of lower-margin ADAS LiDAR products during the early ramp-up stage with lower in-house plant capacity utilization rate.”

On this news, Hesai’s share price fell $1.55, or 10.2%, to close at $13.69 per share on March 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Hesai securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 6, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Hesai securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

