Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian biotechnology company leveraging an innovative, proprietary oral delivery platform, is announcing changes to its board of directors.

Jason Lewis has resigned as a director of the Company. We thank him for his three years of service as a director. Mr. Lewis will continue in his role as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Business Development.

In conjunction with the resignation of Mr. Lewis, the Company has appointed a new director. John McKimm has joined the Company as a director and has also been appointed as an independent member of the Company’s audit committee to replace Mr. Lewis.

Mr. McKimm is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (formerly TSXV: SEB), an insurtech company focused on benefits administration technology driving two interrelated revenue streams – benefits solutions and technology services. Mr. McKimm’s experience spans over 35 years of serving as a director and an officer of many public and private companies, where he provided operations, investment banking, and corporate finance expertise. This experience covers a range of sectors, including, healthcare, food processing, biotechnology, and retail. He has personally identified, negotiated and executed more than 150 individual merger, acquisition and financing transactions, both as a principal and as an agent. Mr. McKimm possesses a deep knowledge in dealing with emerging and growth companies, specifically with respect to providing specialty services in government funding programs, strategic and financial restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, operational and financial restructuring and the arrangement of financings. Mr. McKimm’s experience is global.

Mr. McKimm is a graduate of the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Business Administration, and a graduate of the University of Western Ontario with a Masters of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Laws. Mr. McKimm also has a number of investment industry certifications and designations. He has published on select investment and financial restructuring topics.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company’s flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip™ product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

