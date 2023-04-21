Avid Brings Cost-efficient Nearline Storage to Avid | Edit On Demand

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage now available to ease data storage costs for content creation teams

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( AVID) today announced the availability of Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage for Avid | Edit On Demand, bringing highly cost-efficient nearline storage to cloud-based content creation workflows. Production teams relying on the Avid | Edit On Demand editorial-in-the-cloud SaaS solution can now easily store and access growing libraries of shared content at a fraction of the per-terabyte cost of online storage.

With the addition of Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage, content creation teams can flexibly access online and nearline content libraries. Nearline storage complements high performance storage, making it more economical to store long-term assets, such as camera originals, stock footage, and music libraries in the cloud. And, because it’s Avid NEXIS storage, NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage is easy to manage and works seamlessly with Media Composer, as well as the growing list of certified third-party solutions integrated with Avid | Edit On Demand. This economical new storage tier makes Avid | Edit On Demand an even more compelling solution for content creation teams, enabling them to easily spin up editing workgroups in the cloud as needed, with the flexibility to spin them back down when projects are complete.

“Storing heavy professional media in high-performance cloud storage can become cost-prohibitive, so introducing lower-cost nearline storage makes perfect sense, as long as the content remains readily accessible,” said Dave Colantuoni, Vice President of Product Management, Video & Media Solutions, Avid. “Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage allows content creation teams to easily migrate content between high performance cloud storage and economical nearline storage, while keeping everything within reach at all times.”

Open media storage for any workflow
Avid’s focus on innovative collaborative shared storage for media has made Avid NEXIS the preferred solution for thousands of production companies, post houses, broadcasters, and other media companies. Proven in several thousand installations worldwide, Avid NEXIS is the industry standard for teams of professional media creators, enabling unparalleled content storage, sharing and collaborative storytelling. Learn more at https://www.avid.com/products/avid-nexis. 

Meet with Avid at NAB Show booth N1221 (Las Vegas, April 16-19) to experience the innovations that are transforming how media production teams achieve enhanced collaboration, efficiency, economy and scale.

Avid Powers Greater Creators
People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Media Composer and Avid NEXIS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts
Avid 
Dave Smith - Americas 
[email protected]
978.502.9607

Avid  
Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ 
[email protected]
+44 (0) 7770 644 136 

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)   
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/883655d6-01d7-437b-97e0-4b36b3b6baa0

ti?nf=ODgwODI3NCM1NTI3NDQyIzIwMTE0MTU=
Avid-Technology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.