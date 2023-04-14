Nordstrom Appoints Jason Morris as Chief Technology and Information Officer

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, April 14, 2023

Morris Brings 25 Years of Retail Industry Experience Creating and Implementing Technology Solutions

SEATTLE, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Jason Morris as chief technology and information officer, effective May 1, 2023.

Morris has more than 25 years of technology experience in the retail industry and joins Nordstrom from Walmart, where he most recently led global enterprise technology as senior vice president of enterprise business services. Morris will oversee the company's technology functions, including engineering and data science and analytics.

"Jason has a wealth of experience leading large, global teams to create and implement best-in-class retail technology solutions," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. "He will play a critical role as we continue to advance our Closer to You market strategy, and we look forward to welcoming him to the team."

"I have long admired Nordstrom as a retail leader in redefining the importance of digital," said Morris. "I am excited to join this talented technology team to continue enhancing Nordstrom's digital capabilities and support the company's ongoing focus on using technology to serve customers in new and better ways."

Prior to his current role at Walmart, Morris was vice president of customer-facing technology and led strategy, system development and implementation of hardware and software in more than 10,000 locations globally. Previously, Morris was responsible for technology development across many aspects of Walmart's retail business, including merchandising, replenishment, supplier management, real estate and global compliance.

Morris has a B.S. in mathematics and computer science from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and is a board member of the Arkansas Research Alliance Board and the Industry Advisory Board for the University of Arkansas.

About Nordstrom
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

