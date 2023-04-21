How Qualcomm Is Assessing and Managing Its Water Footprint

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

As water sources around the world become increasingly stressed, we are acutely aware of the need to treat water as the precious resource it is. We prioritize assessing our water footprint and conserving water, particularly in California, the location of our headquarters and a state perennially challenged by water scarcity.

In our facilities, we make our greatest gains in water conservation by using reclaimed water instead of potable water for irrigation and our cooling plant systems, whenever possible. In fact, we decreased our freshwater dependency at our San Diego headquarters by 51 percent from 2016 to 2022 by expanding our recycled water system. These improvements help reduce our dependency on potable water and increase resiliency in our operations.

At our manufacturing facilities, we conduct water audits to assess usage and share best practices between our locations. Additionally, we also have an internal price for water that makes the real cost of water usage and water treatment transparent and evident. This facilitates a strong motivation to develop cost-effective and water-efficient processes.

At our Singapore manufacturing facility, we implemented numerous water savings projects in 2022, resulting in more than 200,000 cumulative cubic meters (m3 ) of annual water savings. For example, we conducted a utilization study to determine opportunities for system integration and enhancement, resulting in an improvement of our deionized (DI) water supply systems, which has increased the amount of reclaimed water by approximately 80,000 m3 per year. We also replaced our water plant electrodeionization (EDI) system with a continuous electrodeionization (CEDI) system, allowing for water to be recycled into raw water tanks, saving approximately 30,000 m3 per year.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

75013c53-872c-4a55-9802-30547ebbd455.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749284/How-Qualcomm-Is-Assessing-and-Managing-Its-Water-Footprint

img.ashx?id=749284

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.