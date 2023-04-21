Rapid Dose Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure

2 hours ago
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE) announces that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) of the Company’s continuous disclosure record, and a subsequent request from staff of the OSC in connection therewith, the Company has filed corrective disclosure with respect to the following documents: management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended February 28, 2022 and management’s discussion and analysis for the interim period ended November 30, 2022 (collectively, the “MD&As”).

Corrective disclosure was requested by staff of the OSC in connection with the Company’s application to revoke the failure-to-file cease trade order that was previously issued by the OSC on August 26, 2022.

In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51- 711 (Revised) – Refilings and Corrections of Errors (“SN 51-711”), the Company has filed revised versions of the MD&As on SEDAR providing additional details and clarifications with respect to the Company’s operations, financial performance, significant projects and milestones. Certifications of interim and annual filings for each MD&A, as applicable, have also been filed by the Company as part of its corrective disclosure and in compliance with National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

As a result of having to provide such corrective disclosures, the Company will be placed on the public list of refiling and errors in accordance with SN 51-711.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company’s flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip™ product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

