WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / GEMZ Corporation (OTC:GMZP) announced that the Company has fully acquired Wisconsin-based BadgerBloX Homes Inc. ("BadgerBloX") as the Company enters the fast-growing $56 Billion global container home market. The overall market size is expected to grow to $87 billion by 2029 as the market is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7 percent.img5565.jpeg

BadgerBloX is the solutions-based answer to the shortage of affordable housing and workspaces through the conversion of shipping containers into high-quality living and workspaces. Located just outside of Green Bay, WI, BadgerBloX offers custom-designed spaces built around each client's vision through the repurposing of supremely durable shipping containers into truly livable space. BadgerBloX custom living solutions offer an entire range of sizes to cater to every need starting on the small end with a simple 20' x 8' container project all the way through multiple linked 40' x 8' containers for maximum square footage.

Stephen Carnes, CEO of GMZP stated, "The management at BadgerBloX understands that everyone has different needs and desires when it comes to their living or workspace and that is what really impressed me with the company. The management at BadgerBloX approaches each project with a blank slate and works closely with customers to ensure their vision becomes a reality."

"Shipping container conversions have become increasingly popular in recent years, as people seek sustainable, cost-effective alternatives to traditional housing and workspace options. Container homes are a fast-growing and recession-proof. I'm delighted to begin adding significant value to GMZP and its valued stakeholders through this key acquisition," Carnes further stated.

By converting shipping containers into customizable homes and workspaces, BadgerBloX offers a sustainable and affordable option for those seeking to live or work in unconventional spaces. Shipping container conversions offer a unique combination of affordability, sustainability, and versatility on top of being eco-friendly. BadgerBloX also believes there is a bright future for container homes through the partnership with governmental agencies in an effort to provide temporary-but-safe living space to displaced peoples in areas hit with unexpected disasters and other unforeseen events.

Carnes additionally stated, "There is a lot more to unfold and share beyond today's press release for both GEMZ and BadgerBloX. This is just the beginning and tip of the iceberg of where things are going. This is more than just making shipping container conversions; this is much, much bigger in scope and size. With today's announcement, we've just cracked the book open on Chapter One of the Company's future growth intiatives."

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.

