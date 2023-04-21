Kyle Pierce Named 2023 Head of Diversity Honoree by the Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / LyondellBasell (

NYSE:LYB, Financial) announced Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Director, Kyle Pierce, is a recipient of the Houston Business Journal's 2023 Head of Diversity Awards. This is the first time a LyondellBasell leader has earned this high honor, which recognizes individuals who have displayed leadership, commitment and motivation in driving the diversity and inclusion agenda in their organizations or the community at large.

"Kyle's exceptional commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace is an inspiration to us all. His efforts to bolster equality across all areas of diversity are a testament to his leadership and dedication," said Trisha Conley, executive vice president, People & Culture. "Kyle's work is not only important for positioning LyondellBasell to be a more equitable and inclusive workplace, but also for creating a better world for all of us."

As the Director of DEI, Pierce uses his business expertise to create an impactful connection and sense of belonging for DEI initiatives in the company. This is crucial in creating a culture where DEI is respected and valued, offering experiences for the workforce through connecting and coaching, and driving ownership and accountability through employee networks.

Within a two-year period, Pierce has been an instrumental player in executing the company's DEI strategic plans, leveraging knowledge and expertise from other DEI programs to drive faster implementation. Pierce, with the help of his DEI Council and employee network leads, as well as with the support of the Executive Committee, is organically transforming the culture where everyone feels valued, heard and included. Although the journey has not been easy, the results are clear.

Pierce is a chemical engineer, who has worked in a variety of leadership roles in finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and commercial for the last 11 years at LyondellBasell. In these roles, he has successfully led diverse, global cross functional teams and built key relationships in advancing company initiatives.

The Houston Business Journal's Diversity in Business Awards program honors organizations and individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace and in business leadership and who bolster equality across all areas of diversity; including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race and religion.

About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and climate change. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

