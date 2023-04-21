D&I Weekly News Round Up: Bias, LGBTQ+ and More

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Originally published by Ericsson.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about kindness bias, the four-day workweek, students building a robotic hand for a classmate, and a campaign against "conversion therapy".

World of work

Around the world, there are lots of four-day workweek pilots happening. Insightful article about the latest results - and the limitations.

Bias

Interesting research about kindness bias! According to various studies, women are given kinder feedback than men when discussing work performance. But what does that mean for their development? Read more here.

Inclusion

Great story from Tennessee! Students at a high school changed the life of a new classmate by building him a robotic hand. Watch the video.

LGBTQ+

"Conversion therapy" (supposed to "cure" LGBTQ+ people) is currently still legal in the UK. This powerful short film from The&Partnership, together with over 20 LGBTQ+ charities, depicts the abuse a trans person faces during such "therapy".

d5390aae-34c5-4c7e-af90-d46ce7137d87.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749323/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Bias-LGBTQ-and-More

img.ashx?id=749323

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.