LivaNova Board of Directors Announce Leadership Changes

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced that Damien McDonald has resigned as Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, Chair of the Board William A. Kozy is appointed interim CEO to help the executive leadership team maintain the focus on growth and profitability. The Board has retained a leading international executive search firm to assist with the CEO search. Kozy will continue as Chair of LivaNova’s Board of Directors. McDonald will remain available to assist with handover activities until the end of May 2023.

“As we move forward, I would like to express our gratitude on behalf of the Board to Damien McDonald for his dedicated leadership through a challenging period of Covid and unrivaled global economic disruption. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are confident in our experienced senior management team and anticipate a smooth and positive transition over the quarter,” said Kozy.

Kozy joined the LivaNova Board of Directors in 2018. He brings a depth of experience to strategy execution, operations and financial discipline after his 42-year career at Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) where he retired as COO in 2016. Kozy is also the Vice Chair and Lead Director at The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) where he has served since 2016.

“I am excited to lead LivaNova in this interim capacity as we maintain our focus on helping patients around the world with our differentiated portfolio of medical therapies, our commitment to longer-term innovation and shareholder value creation,” said Kozy.

Separately, the company is announcing preliminary first quarter 2023 reported revenue of $263 million, an increase of 9% from first quarter 2022 reported revenue of $240 million. LivaNova will release full first-quarter results on May 3, 2023.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected revenue of the Company, and are based on the Company’s current estimates and expectations and remain subject to change and finalization based on management’s ongoing review of results of the quarter and completion of all quarter-end close processes. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230414005434r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005434/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.