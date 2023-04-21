The Beachbody Company, Inc. Approves Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditor for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (the "Company" or "Beachbody"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced the completion of a competitive review of independent registered public accounting firms for the year ending December 31, 2023, whereby the Company invited several firms to participate in the process, including its current independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”). On April 11, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the engagement of Deloitte & Touche LLP (“D&T”) and will replace EY as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023, effective immediately. The review process was not related to any disagreement between the Company and EY.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", "plans", "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate," “upon” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230414005443r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005443/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.