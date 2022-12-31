SNDL Granted MCTO Extension

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, has granted an extension to the existing management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the "MCTO") from April 14 to April 24, 2023.

SNDL and its auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, annual information form for the same period (which will be reported as an Annual Report on Form 20-F) and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings") as soon as possible. The Company believes that there will be no restatement of previously released financial statements of SNDL and it expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings and complete the Filings on or before April 24, 2023.

