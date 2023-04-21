Altus Power, Inc. to Present on J.P. Morgan Alternative Energy Spotlight Series

1 hours ago
Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (“Altus Power” or the “Company”), the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company, today announced that the Company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Alternative Energy Spotlight Series on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:00pm ET. The event is open to the clients of J.P. Morgan Equity Research and interested investors should inquire through their J.P. Morgan salesperson.

Gregg Felton, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive, and Lars Norell, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive, plan to cover highlights and recent developments around the following areas that the Company believes are of significant interest to investors: (1) the Company’s focus on introducing solar, storage and clean charging on commercial-scale sites servicing commercial, industrial, municipal, educational, healthcare and residential customers, currently across 24 states, (2) the growing value proposition and market opportunity for commercial-scale clean energy particularly in the context of an environment of rapidly increasing end-customer power prices, (3) Altus Power’s commitment to growing positive adjusted EBITDA and cash generation, which minimizes the need for external equity financing and limits potential dilution, (4) Altus Power’s significant access to financing including long-term, fixed rate, and non-recourse debt at relatively conservative leverage metrics compared to the industry, and (5) the Company’s accelerating pace of development and construction of assets serving customers with long-term decarbonization and savings.

The Company additionally expects to post a brief slide deck covering these discussion points on its website, www.altuspower.com, in the investor section.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates a network of locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

