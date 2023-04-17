SAN DIEGO, CA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Management will host a conference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday April 17, 2023 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, as well as the Company’s plans for 2023. To participate, please use the following information and submit your questions in writing prior to the call at [email protected] .

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: April 17, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

US Dial In: 1-877-407-4018

International Dial In: 1-201-689-8471

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1594116&tp_key=e3ef21a6f7

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

To listen to a recording of the call available through July 17, 2023, dial 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter access ID 13735616. A webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the RYVYL website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. www.greenboxpos.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.