LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Provident Bancorp, Inc. ( PVBC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Provident investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Provident submitted a Form NT 10-Q Notification on November 15, 2022, indicating that they were unable to file their Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, on time. The delay was attributed to the company's projection of a net loss of approximately $27.5 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $5.1 million for the same period in the previous year. As a result of this announcement, Provident's stock price decreased by 21%, or $2.20 per share, to close at $7.90 on November 16, 2022. This decline in stock price was accompanied by an unusually high trading volume.

