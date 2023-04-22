Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”) ( BFI) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased BurgerFi securities between December 17, 2020 and November 15, 2022, (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

BurgerFi released its second-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting revenue of $45.3 million and a net loss of $60.4 million. The Company's stock price fell 3% on the news. Later, BurgerFi released its third-quarter 2022 financial results, missing consensus estimates for revenue and reporting a decrease in same-store sales, leading to a further decline in the stock price of 10.6%. A class-action lawsuit alleges that BurgerFi and its executives made false or misleading statements about the effectiveness of the company's acquisition and growth strategies, as well as the benefits of its post-business combination business and financial prospects.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising