Medical Technology AI-Powered Company Evokai Creative Labs Starts Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (TSXV:OKAI) ("EvokAI" or the "Company"), a leading MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that today it has launched on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol OKAI. With headquarters in Finland and Canada, and rapidly growing its global reach, EvokAI is set to become a major player in the field of neurotechnology advancing the understanding of brain health and developing innovative and personalized solutions to help people with brain-related disorders.image-1.png

"We are thrilled to launch EvokAI in one of the most prestigious stock exchanges in the world, broadening our exposure and making awareness of our cutting-edge technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to create personalized treatments for patients suffering from a wide range of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. We are facing a global crisis with a tremendous burden for the global healthcare system; with the aging population neurological disorders are a rapidly increasing fundamental threat to society and quality of life, several diseases can be triggered at any time without notice, affecting cognitive functions and in many cases causing irreversible damage with long-term consequences. The place where all this happens is the brain, the least controlled organ of the human body," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO and Director of EvokAI.

"Our artificial intelligence-enhanced diagnostic profiles provide a solid basis to monitor mental fitness and enable advances in medical diagnoses, a practical solution that goes beyond patients, learning from every interaction human-machine to improve the algorithms that will bridge the gap between traditional medicine and precision medicine. EvokAI's non-invasive, affordable and accessible integrated solutions enable a new synergy between prevention, early detection, training and treatment. Our main objective as a team at EvokAI is to make a real difference in the quality of life of millions of people around the world, aiming at guaranteeing brain health for everyone at any stage of their life," concluded Antalich.

About EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.
EvokAI is a MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the modern healthcare sector. It deploys machine learning models to search medical data and uncover insights to help improve health outcomes, patient experiences, drug development, preclinical and clinical decisions and provide more accurate diagnoses. EvokAI tailors its AI algorithms across the whole healthcare system, from hospitals, private clinics, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, to medical professionals, patients, healthy individuals aiming at preventing any kind of disease and beyond, protecting the aging genome.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.

Alejandro Antalich
CEO & Director

For more information, please contact:
EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.
Alejandro Antalich
Chief Executive Officer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +358 50 5512 848

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning EvokAI's plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning the Company or future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749370/Medical-Technology-AI-Powered-Company-Evokai-Creative-Labs-Starts-Trading-on-TSX-Venture-Exchange

img.ashx?id=749370

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.