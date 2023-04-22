Generation Change's Hands Off Presents: Bel Priestley

43 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Generation Change (GenChange) is an audience-inspired, audience-led initiative at Paramount designed to elevate and empower young people who are driving change around the world. Generation Change creates tailored programming in collaboration with our brands and markets by young agents of change who are passionate about improving their communities.

In direct response to some of the overt transgressive and oppressive acts endured by women in recent times, GenChange is producing a new digital campaign focusing in on the ways society polices the bodies of women for Women's History Month. The campaign titled, "Hands Off [my body, my rights, my future, my choice] includes a video series, PSAs, and a short documentary profiling gender equality change-makers based in the UK.

Watch the featured video for a showcase of Hands Off! The video series aims to give women a spotlight for sharing personal stories of how they have had to navigate societal pressures. In this video, Actress and content creator Bel Priestley opens up about how online trolls attacked her for her weight while she was transitioning, and reminds us that we are all fighting for the same thing.

As part of GenChange's commitment to provide resources and platforms, this campaign will spotlight a global organization focused on achieving gender equality where our audience can find more information. Additionally, in partnership with our change makers, we will promote local (to the U.K.) organizations for those seeking resources for themselves or others. If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, please visit mtv.co.uk/helpline

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

