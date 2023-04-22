CNH Industrial Is Sparking Interest in Agriculture Careers

43 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / The CNH Industrial Foundation - the company's US-based charitable arm - has provided major funding to help launch a new tool for promoting student awareness of career opportunities in agriculture.

It's called AGNITOR. And it's been developed for the Illinois Agri-Food Alliance (ILAFA) - a collaborative network organization building an integrated, innovative, and transformative agri-food system in the US state.

AGNITOR digitally connects real-world agriculture professionals to classrooms for virtual chats about the range of job opportunities available in food, agriculture, and natural resources (AFNR). The tool also provides students with resources to help them explore those opportunities and career paths independently.

The goal is to help cultivate a more diverse talent pipeline for the industry's future.

"At CNH Industrial, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce is essential for driving innovation and supporting sustainable growth in the AFNR sector," said Michelle Javaherian, Community Impact Manager, Global Sustainability. "We are excited to share our expertise and insights with the next generation of leaders through AGNITOR and showcase that all paths can lead to a high-quality, high-valued career."

"Launching AGNITOR is a major milestone for the Illinois Agri-Food Alliance and its partners," said Tyler Strom, Managing Director of the Alliance. "The agri-food industry is constantly evolving, and it is crucial that we cultivate a diverse and talented workforce to meet the needs of the changing industry. This platform will provide students the opportunity to authentically engage with professionals and explore the many career options available to them."

CNH Industrial employees have been volunteering their support for the program. George Alvarez, Onboard Vehicle Security Architect, recently paid a virtual visit to Epic Academy in Chicago to discuss his role at CNH Industrial. There were 18 students present for the conversation and, according to Shanell Rainey from the ILAFA, George was an inspiration.

"More than half the class stated that they were interested in learning more about how to become a security architect!"

5a23ae26-3ce5-44fd-91c3-08e25c0c5f04.jpg

George Alvarez (on screen) speaks about his career at CNH Industrial with students from Epic Academy

