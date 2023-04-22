Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Plug Power Inc. ("Plug") (PLUG) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Plug securities between between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint alleges that Plug and its executives made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business and operations. The defendants allegedly misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Plug was struggling to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, leading to reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and delayed deals. These issues were not disclosed to investors, and as a result, the defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to manage its supply chain lacked a reasonable basis. The decline in Plug's stock price following these disclosures suggests that investors were misled by the defendants' statements.

