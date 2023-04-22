GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)( TSXV:ZEN, Financial), a graphene technology development and commercialization company, announces the granting of 600,000 options to directors, officers and employees of the company exercisable at a price of $2.12 per common share for a period of three to five years from the date of the grant. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant for directors and C-Suite members. All other options will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after 1 year of the date of grant and one-third after 2 years of the date of grant. These option grants are a component of the annual compensation review process.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is a graphene technology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of graphene-based novel products to give our commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented ZenGUARD™ coating is shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario. Our second technology platform is ZenARMOR™, which is patent-pending and focused on corrosion protection applications.

