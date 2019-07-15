SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) securities betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit. Theclass action lawsuit charges Medical Properties and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned, No. 23-cv-03070 (S.D.N.Y.). A subsequently filed complaint is captioned, No. 23-cv-00486 (N.D. Ala.).: Medical Properties operates as a real estate investment trust that leases its medical facilities under long-term leases to providers of healthcare services. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Prospect Medical") leases and operates 13 of Medical Properties' facilities, representing 7.3% of its total assets as ofTheclass action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Prospect Medical was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of itsproperties; (ii) as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect Medical would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to Medical Properties; and (iii) Medical Properties was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of theproperties "given the elongated timing of therecovery."On, Medical Properties reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and disclosed an impairment of abouton four properties leased to Prospect Medical as well as a write off of aboutin unbilled rent for Prospect Medical. On this news, Medical Properties' stock price fell nearly 9%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Medical Properties securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more thanfor investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearlyfor investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:

