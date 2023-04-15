Midea's Intelligent Energy Management Solution MHELIOS Unveiled, Promoting a Smarter, Greener Lifestyle

38 minutes ago
PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a leading brand in smart home appliances, has debuted its latest intelligent energy management solution, the Midea Home Energy Linkage Inverter Optimization System (MHELIOS) at the 133rd Canton Fair, one of the world's pinnacle international trade expos, in April. The launch is Midea's latest innovation in professional solutions for household energy management and gives homeowners greater and greener control of their energy consumption.

MHELIOS is an intelligent energy management solution that includes a smart energy manager, functioning as a hybrid inverter. When paired with solar panels, energy storage systems, and smart home appliances, MHELIOS maximizes the use of green electricity. With 98.2% efficiency and I-V curve scan technology, the smart energy manager can maximize the use of solar. The energy storage system supports flexible capacity expansion ranging from 5kWh to 40kWh, to allow maximum PV self-consumption rates and meet various scenarios. With a switching time of 10ms and unbalanced off-grid output technology, the smart energy manager provides excellent backup performance, ensuring users aren't caught off guard during sudden blackouts, and may even be unaware of the power grid outage.

Along with the energy storage management function, the MHELIOS offers intelligent control of heat pumps and HVAC. With the help of AIoT technology, the system monitors when and how much energy is being used by heat pumps and HVAC. The system intelligently controls the operation of the HVAC and heat pump without compromising comfort and convenience, converting excess PV power into hot water, space cooling and heating to maximize cost savings. In the same vein of intelligent energy control, the MHELIOS has been developed with easy management in mind. Solar power, energy storage, HVAC systems, and heat pumps can all be effectively managed through one app to reduce costs associated with energy use. As a result, homeowners can see savings through real-time monitoring and maintain a green lifestyle without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

MHELIOS is the next step in Midea's promise to build a greener planet. While focused on developing and manufacturing smart household appliances and energy systems, the company has been committed to its Green Strategy since 2021. Part of that strategy includes reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and being carbon neutral by 2060. Other steps in this commitment include green design, procurement, and manufacturing, to ensure the company's values are inherent in its products.

