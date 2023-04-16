Dutch Bros launches new drink for National Cold Brew Day

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 16, 2023

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew will be available for a limited time only

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is kicking off National Cold Brew Day with a new drink that will make celebrating a lot tastier! The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew is a triple chocolate delight and will be available at all 700+ Dutch Bros locations beginning April 20.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9092653-dutch-bros-launches-chocolate-crunch-cold-brew-for-national-cold-brew-day/

NCBD1_1681151708114-HR.jpg
  • The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew features Dutch Bros' Cold Brew, dark chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut flavor and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and cookie crumbles! It can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew.

This is the first time ever that customers have the option to add delicious cookie crumbles to their DB drinks! In addition to this oh soooo chocolatey treat, on April 20 only, all shops will have a special drop of an exclusive sticker available with any cold brew purchase.

"We're so excited to launch our new Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew for National Cold Brew Day! We love surprising our customers with new and fun drinks." said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros.

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew will be available until April 30 or while supplies last. So get it while you can and celebrate National Cold Brew Day the right way!

About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

Dutch_Bros_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ66000&sd=2023-04-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dutch-bros-launches-new-drink-for-national-cold-brew-day-301796060.html

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ66000&Transmission_Id=202304160807PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ66000&DateId=20230416
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.