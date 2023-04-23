NEW YORK, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (: SPR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Spirit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 13, 2023, media outlets reported that The Boeing Company (“Boeing”) would likely have to reduce deliveries of its 737 Max airplane in the near term because of a problem with a part manufactured by Spirit. Boeing stated that Spirit had informed it that a “non-standard” manufacturing process was used on two fittings in aft fuselages.

On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $7.38 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $28.22 per share on April 14, 2023.

