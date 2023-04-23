NEW YORK, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) ( CUTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Cutera and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 24, 2023, Cutera issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it received a notice . . . from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on March 21, 2023 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules . . . due to the Company’s inability to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission”. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 27, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980