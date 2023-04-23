NEW YORK, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (“Avidity” or the “Company”) ( RNA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Avidity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 30, 2023, Avidity issued a press release “provid[ing] an update on the Phase 1/2 MARINA™ trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1),” advising that “[d]iscussions are ongoing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment as Avidity continues to provide new AOC 1001 data as it emerges from the MARINA trial.” Avidity’s press release noted that “[i]n September 2022, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in the Phase 1/2 MARINA clinical trial after reviewing information provided by Avidity related to a serious adverse event reported in a single participant in the 4 mg/kg cohort of the MARINA study.”

On this news, Avidity’s stock price fell $3.40 per share, or 16.83%, to close at $16.80 per share on March 30, 2023.

