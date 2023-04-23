NEW YORK, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch” or the “Company”) (: BROS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Dutch Bros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2023, Hedgeye published a note adding Dutch Bros as a “new short idea,” stating that “[t]he relentless focus on excessive unity growth and not balancing that with profitability can create long-term issues for the company” and that “[w]e don’t see the company generating enough [operating cash flow] to cover capital spending until FY2026 (and that might be a generous assumption).”

On this news, Dutch Bros’ stock price fell $3.97 per share, or 10.45%, to close at $34.02 per share on February 23, 2023.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .