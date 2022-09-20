NEW YORK, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent” or the “Company”) (: CTLT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Catalent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 29, 2022, Catalent disclosed that demand for its COVID-related products was facing substantial headwinds.

On this news, Catalent’s stock price fell $7.42 per share, or 7.4%, to close at $92.29 per share on August 29, 2022.

Then, on September 20, 2022, a Washington Post report exposed that the release of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Catalent had been delayed by regulators due to improper sterilization at one of Catalent’s key facilities.

On this news, Catalent’s stock price fell $8.09 per share, or 9.3%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $79.06 per share on September 22, 2022.

Finally, on November 1, 2022, Catalent revealed that its quarterly earnings had declined to zero and lowered its financial guidance, indicating falling demand. The Company also disclosed that regulatory issues at key facilities were negatively impacting its financial results.

On this news, Catalent’s stock price fell $20.83 per share, or 31.7%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $44.90 per share on November 2, 2022.

