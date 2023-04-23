NEW YORK, April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) ( DKNG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether DraftKings and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 21, 2021, DraftKings announced its plan to launch DK Marketplace, a platform offering curated non-fungible token (“NFT”) drops for U.S. dollar purchase and support for a secondary market transaction. The purpose of the DK Marketplace is to provide a platform to sell DraftKings NFTs. On August 11, 2021, DraftKings released its first NFTs, featuring the football player Tom Brady, which sold from $12 to $15,000 per NFT. A class action complaint has been filed against DraftKings and certain of its officers, alleging that DraftKings NFTs constitute unregistered securities, and that in DK Marketplace, DraftKings is operating an unregistered securities exchange.

