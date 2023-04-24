Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix securities between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nutanix failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over licensed software and expense management. The Company improperly used evaluation software for active business purposes over the course of multiple years. The Company would incur significant expenses in rightfully paying for the software it used to run its business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nutanix, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

